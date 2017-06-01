Jennifer Aniston refused to run 'The Leftovers' lines with her husband because she didn't want any spoilers.

The 'Friends' beauty is such a huge fan of her spouse Justin Theroux's TV show that she would not help him prepare for his scenes as she wanted to wait to find out what happened when the episodes aired.

Justin, 45, told 'Good Morning America': ''She wouldn't even run lines with me because she didn't want any spoilers.''

The final episode of 'The Leftovers' airs this week and Justin has promised fans that they will be happy.

When asked: ''So, here's the fair question: Are the fans gonna be happy?'', he said: ''Well, I can say this. I said - I can say that I was very happy with the way the show ended, I mean, enormously gratified.''

The dark-haired hunk married Jennifer, 48, 2015, and he previously admitted that being catapulted into the limelight hasn't been an easy ride, but his friend advised him to think of it as having another persona who is the butt of speculation.

When asked his tips for a happy marriage, he refused to give any out as doesn't think he is an any better at being a husband than the next person.

He said: ''A friend once told me, 'Another you has been born, this insane person who's constantly breaking up, getting back together, having a baby, losing a baby. I'm not giving any marriage tips. I am no brighter than any man.''

Meanwhile, Justin has made no secret of his hopes of being reunited with his spouse on screen and now that his show 'The Leftovers' has almost concluded he'd like to write a TV role for Jennifer.

After 13 years of the big screen, Jennifer is eager to return to the small screen and be a part of some ''wonderful stories''.

She previously said: ''I've thought about it a lot. That's where the work is. That's where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time. Anywhere would be a wonderful place. Netflix, Amazon - everything you're seeing on television is fantastic

''It's almost like there's not much a difference.''