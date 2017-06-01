Jennifer Aniston refused to run 'The Leftovers' lines with her husband Justin Theroux because she didn't want any spoilers.
Jennifer Aniston refused to run 'The Leftovers' lines with her husband because she didn't want any spoilers.
The 'Friends' beauty is such a huge fan of her spouse Justin Theroux's TV show that she would not help him prepare for his scenes as she wanted to wait to find out what happened when the episodes aired.
Justin, 45, told 'Good Morning America': ''She wouldn't even run lines with me because she didn't want any spoilers.''
The final episode of 'The Leftovers' airs this week and Justin has promised fans that they will be happy.
When asked: ''So, here's the fair question: Are the fans gonna be happy?'', he said: ''Well, I can say this. I said - I can say that I was very happy with the way the show ended, I mean, enormously gratified.''
The dark-haired hunk married Jennifer, 48, 2015, and he previously admitted that being catapulted into the limelight hasn't been an easy ride, but his friend advised him to think of it as having another persona who is the butt of speculation.
When asked his tips for a happy marriage, he refused to give any out as doesn't think he is an any better at being a husband than the next person.
He said: ''A friend once told me, 'Another you has been born, this insane person who's constantly breaking up, getting back together, having a baby, losing a baby. I'm not giving any marriage tips. I am no brighter than any man.''
Meanwhile, Justin has made no secret of his hopes of being reunited with his spouse on screen and now that his show 'The Leftovers' has almost concluded he'd like to write a TV role for Jennifer.
After 13 years of the big screen, Jennifer is eager to return to the small screen and be a part of some ''wonderful stories''.
She previously said: ''I've thought about it a lot. That's where the work is. That's where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time. Anywhere would be a wonderful place. Netflix, Amazon - everything you're seeing on television is fantastic
''It's almost like there's not much a difference.''
The actor explains why it could eventually happen.
'The Square' is Ruben Östlund's latest masterpiece for Cannes Film Festival.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...