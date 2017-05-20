Justin Theroux is suing his neighbour after he allegedly made his life difficult over renovation work.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are reportedly suing their neighbour.
The couple have reportedly asked for $350,000 and punitive damages in a series of legal documents after a man living nearby allegedly threatened to make life ''unpleasant'' for them because they refused to shell out $30,000 on sound-proofing walls while they were doing renovation work on their upstairs apartment in New York.
According to TMZ, the 45-year-old actor has accused his neighbour of antagonising his builders, cutting off the water and electricity to his home in Greenwich Village and trying to damage the couple's reputation by going public with their feud.
The neighbour - whose identity is not known - allegedly told Justin in an email that any legal moves he took would ''open the door to a broad range of allegations that would become publicly available, and which would not please Justin or his wife.''
The mystery man took aim at the couple after they kicked off renovation work on their lavish apartment earlier this year and he became sick of the noise.
Meanwhile, the screenwriter tied the knot with the 48-year-old actress in August 2015 and recently revealed that being married has made their relationship even better.
He said recently: ''Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small. You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back.''
And while he owns a property in the Big Apple, Justin has admitted he's now settled in Los Angeles - a city he wasn't a fan of when he was growing up.
He said: ''LA is a terrible place to go as a young actor who's just got nothing. You're, like, tearing tickets for people to see the movie. You're not a part of anything. I got a really good piece of advice early on: Don't ever fly yourself to LA. Only go if you're invited and someone bought you a ticket. And I kind of stuck to that, and it worked.''
Grunge master Chris Cornell dies on tour at the age of 52.
'The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance' is the prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 movie.
Bowie's music was bought and streamed by more people than any other artist, including Adele and Drake, according to the BPI.
The boyband are extending their 'Wonderland' tour audience with a cinematic experience.
Former 'Fleetwood Mac' drummer Mick Fleetwood says the Malibu Guitar Festival is going to be ''great''.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...