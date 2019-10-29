Jennifer Aniston is ''working on something'' with her 'Friends' co-stars - Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
Jennifer Aniston is ''working on something'' with her 'Friends' co-stars.
The 50-year-old actress has sent fans wild after revealing she has something in the works with her former castmates - Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: ''We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're working on something.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously confessed they didn't do a 'Friends' movie because the ''producers wouldn't want it''.
Asked why she didn't do it, she said: ''Because our producers wouldn't want it, wouldn't let us. Look, it's not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much.''
And asked if she would have done it, she added: ''It depends. I mean, we haven't all sat in a room. But would we have loved to have done something together? Yeah. It would have been fun. We could have redesigned it for a couple episodes. But whatever. Maybe it's better this way, but we'll never know.''
And Jennifer also finds happiness watching 'Friends'.
She shared: ''It makes you happy. Even when I stumble on it, it makes me happy. I love it and I've also forgotten most of it, so it's really fun for me to rediscover.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously confessed she ''misses'' working on the show and she's feeling ''super nostalgic'' about it.
She said: ''I started to find my confidence when I was on 'Friends', for sure. In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up. I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy. I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I'm super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, 'Aww.'''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...