Jennifer Aniston wishes she's learned not to take her ''gorgeous skin for granted'' and stayed out of the sun more when she was younger.
The 50-year-old actress is thankful people know better now than to try and tan but when she was growing up, her mum encouraged her to sit in the sun and get a bronze glow.
Discussing what she wishes she could tell her 20-something self, she said: ''Don't take your gorgeous skin for granted.
''When we're young, no one teaches us. My mum did not slather me in sunscreen -- in fact, she might've handed me baby oil and said, 'Bake it up. Tan is everything.'
''She'd get the cheeks really rosy red, which is not cute looking back, but that was their generation.
''Now I think all ages are aware of skin health. We sure weren't back in the '90s.''
When it comes to her many on screen alter egos over the years, Jennifer thinks her latest, in 'The Morning Show', is the most similar to her when it comes to her beauty regime.
She told Pop Sugar UK: ''Alex, who you can see on 'The Morning Show' coming out. She can play it up for the big screen but has her offscreen look too.''
And she also had fun transforming into Rosie Dickson in 'Dumplin''.
She quipped: ''She puts a lot of time into that head of hair.''
The former 'Friends' star has been the face of Aveeno for several years and admitted she has used their Daily Moisturising Lotion since she was very young.
She said: ''My mum first introduced me. It was in my bathroom and she said, 'You've got to put moisturiser on your body.' I totally fell in love. It was just one of those things, you used it just because it was there and your mom told you to use it.
''I'm a creature of habit, so then when I went out on my own, I went to the same exact store and bought it.''
