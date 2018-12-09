Jennifer Aniston won't be shying away from marking her 50th birthday as she is looking forward to reflecting on the past five decades.
Jennifer Aniston is planning to ''celebrate'' when she turns 50.
The former 'Friends' star reaches the milestone age in February and she thinks it's a good time to reflect on her life and goals and won't ''shy away'' from marking her birthday.
She said: ''I'm going to celebrate. Although every day we get up in the morning I think we need to celebrate anyway, just because we're still here.
''But I do love celebrating these milestones and I do think they're worth celebrating, not shying away from, because they offer up a chance for contemplation of life; 'Where have I been and what have I done and what do I have left to do?'''
The 'Cake' actress - who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux - finds it frustrating that people assume she is unhappy because she doesn't have children and her marriages broke down because she insists she's living her ''dream''.
In a chat with HELLO! magazine, she stated: ''There is a misconception that there is some sort of unhappiness that I live in, due to the fct that I don't have some sort of storybook...
''And that's just simply not true. I have a very nice life.
''I grew up dreaming of becoming an actress and I've achieved my dream and have been fortunate enough to continue working and living my dream, which is really quite rare, because it doesn't happen at all often that you find true success in this business.''
However, Jennifer does hope to expand her career further behind the scenes.
She said: ''I still feel creatively excited by my acting and I've worked to be good at it and to get better over time, and as I've gone along, I've also started to realise - well, being just an actress for hire is not as interesting to me now.
''I'd like to explore behind the scenes and go into producing as well as acting.
''So that's what I've been doing and I love it and find it extremely exciting and fulfilling.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...