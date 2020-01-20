Jennifer Aniston raided her own closet for her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards dress on Sunday (19.01.20).

The 'Morning Show' actress walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium in a white form-fitting Christian Dior gown and she revealed she'd opted for one of the ''oldies but goodies'' she'd collected over the years, rather than relying on a stylist to find her a new outfit.

She told 'Access Hollywood': ''This is a vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior, that is mine.

''I have a little collection of you know, the oldies but goodies.''

The 50-year-old actress - who won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her work on 'The Morning Show' at the ceremony - accessorised her outfit with vintage jewellery from Fred Leighton, which seemingly included the same ring she wore to the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the jewellers told E! News: ''Jennifer Aniston's jewellery includes Edwardian diamond pendant earrings in platinum, an Art Deco pear-shaped ring, in platinum by Cartier, a 1920's Marquise diamond ring, in platinum. All pieces are Fred Leighton.''

In her acceptance speech for her award, Jennifer had hailed working on the programme as the best therapy session she'd ever had.

She said: ''I'm so grateful. First of all, Kerry Ehrin, our head writer who created so many extraordinary characters, boy did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really breathe life into these extraordinary characters.

''Who knew emotional breakdowns felt that good? It was like seven months of therapy covered 20 years of work, so thank you for watching that.''