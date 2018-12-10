Jennifer Aniston likes watching TV naked in bed at the end of the day.
The 'Dumplin'' actress admitted one of her favourite ways to wind down is to strip off her clothes, get into bed and turn on the television to catch up on her favourite shows.
Asked during a game of 'Burning Questions' on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' what she likes to do naked, the 49-year-old star replied: ''Watch TV. Yeah. Is that weird? I mean at night if you get into bed and you watch TV.''
Ellen replied: ''Oh sure, OK. I thought you would say sunbathing or something like that.''
Her guest quipped: ''Oh that too.''
The 'Horrible Bosses' actress left viewers guessing when she was asked to reveal a recent lie she'd told.
She said: '''Ah, ah, ah... you look great'... Now everyone is wondering who it is.''
Ellen, 60, quickly quipped: ''She told me I look great.''
Jennifer also revealed how she'd been an entrepreneur during her school days as she used to charge her classmates for cutting their locks.
While Ellen explained the weirdest thing she'd ever done to make money was sell vacuum cleaners, Jennifer admitted: ''I cut hair in the ninth grade and made $10 a haircut.''
Another question in the segment saw the pair quizzed on three things they must do every day.
The 'Cake' star said: ''Brush my teeth, take a shower and pray.''
And the presenter agreed: ''That's sweet... those are pretty much mine too.''
Meanwhile, during another interview on her show last week, Ellen offered to host a party for Jennifer when she turns 50 in February.
She said: ''Your birthday is coming up, a big one, you're gonna be 50. You look fantastic. And I have an idea for your birthday, because it's a big one.''
Jennifer said: ''It is, stop saying it.''
Ellen continued: ''You should do something special for it, I'm doing a party for you, on this show. I am gonna have an entire hour - you know how fun my birthday is and how special and surprises - what if we celebrate you for the whole hour.''
Her guest was delighted by the gesture.
She said: ''I love that idea and is it greedy of me to say '...And then we go to your house and have an afterparty?' ''
As the audience cheered, Ellen laughed: ''I love that you all think you're going to be here.''
