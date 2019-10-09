Jennifer Aniston has revealed she was ''bullied'' by Harvey Weinstein into wearing a dress from his then-wife Georgina's clothing line, Marchesa, for the premiere of 2005's 'Derailed' but she ultimately refused.
Jennifer Aniston was ''bullied'' by Harvey Weinstein.
The 50-year-old actress worked alongside the disgraced movie mogul on 2005's 'Derailed' alongside Clive Owen and has recalled how Weinstein tried to force her into wearing a dress from his then-wife Georgina's clothing line, Marchesa, for the premiere.
Asked if he ever tried to bully her, she said: ''He knew better. I remember, right when [his ex-wife] Georgina's clothing line Marchesa was starting. That's when he came to visit me in London while we were shooting. He'd be like, 'Ok, so I'd like you to wear one of these to the premiere.' And I went through the book, and at the time, it wasn't what it is today. It was not for me. He was like, 'You have to wear the dress.' That was my only bullying. And I was like, 'No, I will not wear the dress.'''
And question on if he accepted that or not, she simply added: ''Well, what was he going to do? Come over here and make me wear it?!''
The 'Morning Show' star is sure that the Me Too movement - which has encouraged people to talk out about sexual harassment - has helped to permanently change the face of Hollywood but insists there's still space for ''improvement''.
She added to Variety magazine: ''Absolutely. I think there's still room for improvement, but I think that kind of behaviour is done. I think people have had the s**t scared out of them. It's also this big pendulum. Everybody has this new playbook and everybody's trying to figure out what the new rules are. But what's so wonderful about doing this show is that it is so unapologetically honest in terms of topics and the situations. It's basically showing all sides. It's showing how things are said behind closed doors during Me Too, that no one else has the balls to say in front of the world.''
