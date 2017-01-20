Jennifer Aniston is desperate to star in another television series.

The 47-year-old actress - who is best known for playing the role of Rachel Green in the popular sit-com Friends' - is eager to return to the small screen because she thinks that is now the home of ''quality'' broadcasting and ''wonderful stories''.

Speaking about her future acting career, the golden-haired beauty said: ''I've thought about it a lot. That's where the work is. That's where the quality is.

''At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.

''Anywhere would be a wonderful place. Netflix, Amazon - everything you're seeing on television is fantastic

''It's almost like there's not much a difference.''

And the 'Horrible Bosses' star believes time flies by far too quickly so she now feels she has to make the most of every moment and ensure it is a ''good experience.''

She explained: ''When you're in your 20s, going away from home was an adventure. Meeting new people - seeing other parts of the country or world - was so exciting. Now it's really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time. It goes really fast. The experience needs to be a good experience. I have no time for the yelling, angry directors or bad behaviour anymore.''

And Jennifer - who married Justin Theroux, 45, in 2015 - has admitted she is keen to embark on more projects where she will be behind the camera because she enjoys being part of a project ''from the seed of it''.

Speaking about producing future projects to Variety, she said: ''Oh, I love it. There's something very exciting about being part of a project from the seed of it, and putting it together. And you just feel so proud of it on another level.''