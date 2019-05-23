Jennifer Aniston is reportedly keen to show off her singing and dancing skills in a ''fun-filled, stylised'' Bollywood film.
Jennifer Aniston wants to star in a ''Bollywood-type'' film.
The 50-year-old actress is reportedly keen to show off her singing and dancing skills in a ''fun-filled, stylised'' movie and has ''put the word out'' that she's eager to feature in a musical.
A source told the new issue of Globe magazine: ''Jen's put the word out she wants to rock a fun-filled, stylised Bollywood-type rom-com that'll knock people's socks off.''
Although the 'Just Go With It' star is looking to star in a romantic comedy, the insider explained that she's being careful which project she chooses following Brie Larson's badly reviewed 2018 movie 'Basmati Blues'.
They said: ''Jen, no doubt, will be on high alert to choose a super script.''
Jennifer previously toyed with the idea of a musical based on her hit '90s sitcom 'Friends' - in which she starred alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as a group of pals navigating their way through their 20s in New York City - and considered 'Glee' actress Lea Michele to take over her role as Rachel Green.
A source said: ''Jen has completely fallen in love with the idea of a Broadway-ready Friends musical.
''It's even gotten to the point where she's had some deep talks with her friend Sheryl Crow about creating '90s style music for the project, which of course would feature an entirely new crop of actors playing young versions of the now 40-something Friends stars.
''Jen has told friends that Glee singing powerhouse Lea Michele would make the perfect Rachel in this project, and it simply becomes a matter of convincing Jen's good friend, Warner Bros. executive Peter Roth, of the viability of the idea
''The show's creators can actually be bypassed if Jen can get the studio on-board.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...