Jennifer Aniston is eager to return to TV, insisting she is ready to enter a new phase of her career.
The actress starred on hit show Friends from 1994 to 2004, before becoming one of Hollywood's top movie stars, but now the actress feels there is a lot of quality work on TV - and she is hoping to land a new show.
"I've thought about it a lot," she told Variety.com. "That's where the work is. That's where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time."
Jennifer, who is happily married to actor and writer Justin Theroux admits she wants to spend more time at home in Los Angeles, and a steady TV gig will give her the opportunity to do that.
"When you're in your 20s, going away from home was an adventure - meeting new people, seeing other parts of the country or world was so exciting," she added. "Now it's really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time. It goes really fast.
"(But) the experience needs to be a good experience. I have no time for the yelling, angry directors, or bad behaviour anymore."
And she's also keen to continue working as a producer after enjoying her experiences on films like Cake, Life of Crime and 2010's The Switch.
"Oh, I love it," she beamed. "There's something very exciting about being part of a project from the seed of it, and putting it together. And you just feel so proud of it on another level."
