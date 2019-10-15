Jennifer Aniston wanted to take on the role of TV show host Alex Levy in upcoming Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show' because she wanted to show the vulnerability that women in the entertainment business experience.
Jennifer Aniston wanted to ''feel vulnerable'' in her new role in 'The Morning Show' because she can relate to the struggles of her character.
The former 'Friends' star plays TV show host Alex Levy, who is deemed ''past her prime'' by her male colleagues, in the upcoming Apple TV+ series and as a 50-year-old actress she could understand the challenges her alter ego has to face and overcome
In an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper, she said: ''I wanted to feel vulnerable. I wanted to show the raw, the messy, the unflattering. This is a woman holding it together. One of the challenges for [my] character is the trauma and turmoil going on in her private life, and the toll that that takes on her emotionally, physically, mentally, versus the character that she is when she has to get up, put on a face and smile to America.''
Jennifer has had to live with scrutiny of her personal and professional lives for years following her high-profile splits from husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.
In 'The Morning Show' - in which she appears alongside Reese Witherspoon - there are several scenes which show Jennifer as Alex trying to hold things together for television whilst things are unravelling behind the scenes and Jennifer can recognise the parallels with her own life.
She said: ''I can relate to that. Of course there are times when you don't want anyone to see you, or you don't want to be photographed or even go out of the house. Nothing is as it seems in a glossy magazine.''
