Jennifer Aniston wants to appear on 'Days of Our Lives'.

The 50-year-old actress is reportedly keen to land a cameo on the NBC soap opera as her father John Aniston - who has played Victor Kiriakis on the daytime drama since 1985 - is set to retire soon and the 'Friends' star feels it would be ''wonderful'' to honour her dad by acting opposite him ''while she still has a chance''.

A source told National Enquirer magazine: ''It got her thinking, it would be wonderful to be a part of his soap opera world before he rides off into the sunset. She wants to pay him back for getting her going in showbusiness. Jen is beyond busy as an actress, but she's going to make time for this. She wants to honour him by working with him while she still has a chance.''

Jennifer came up with the idea after she and John, 85, shot a parody soap opera sketch together for 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

The source added that Jennifer would want to appear for ''a big send-off scene'' for her dad.

'Days of Our Lives' was often referenced on hit sitcom 'Friends' - in which Jennifer portrayed Rachel Green in 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 - when Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) landed the role of Dr. Drake Ramoray on the show on-and-off for several years.

Despite Jennifer's desire to return to her TV roots on 'Days of Our Lives', the 'Murder Mystery' star previously disappointed fans by confirming that there's no chance of a 'Friends' reunion anytime soon.

Asked outright if a reunion could be on the cards, she said: ''Anything could happen. I have no idea though. There's no plans in the immediate future.''