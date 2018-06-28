Jennifer Aniston has reportedly spoke to her best friend Courteney Cox about feeling ready to date again following her split from her husband Justin Theroux.
Jennifer Aniston wants Courteney Cox to set her up on some dates after deciding she is ready to move on from her estranged husband Justin Theroux.
The former 'Friends' co-stars are best pals in real life and Courteney has been a great support to Jennifer in the aftermath her split from second spouse Justin.
Jennifer, 49, had been content to spend the last few months single as she moves on with her life but now she's reportedly told Courteney, 54, she feels ready to re-enter the dating game and she wants her friend to help her find a new guy.
A source told the latest issue of America's Closer magazine: ''She's enlisted the help of her former 'Friends' co-star to help her find love again ... She's asked Courteney to help set her up with someone and she is absolutely thrilled to be on the lookout for a new love interest for Jen.''
And Jennifer and Courteney - who is engaged to Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid - have been working out what type of guy would be perfect for the screen beauty.
The source added: ''Courteney has already lined up some potential suitors, including a Hollywood talent agent that Jen has met before, a film director and someone well-known in the music industry. Jen's only interested in dating mature men who are serious about being in a committed relationship.''
Jennifer and Justin, 46, had been a couple for seven years before they announced their split in February, revealing they had amicably parted ways at the end of 2017.
The statement read: ''In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.
''Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.''
