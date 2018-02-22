Jennifer Aniston reportedly wanted to have children with her estranged husband Justin Theroux, but it ''didn't work out''.
The 49-year-old actress - who split from Justin at the end of last year and announced the news last week - has never had children, and it has now been reported that when she got engaged to the 'Leftovers' star in 2012 she was hoping he would be the man she would start a family with.
A source told People magazine: ''When Jen met Justin, she had almost given up on the idea that she would have kids. They wanted to have a baby, but it didn't work out. ''She has been sad that it never happened, but it never consumed her.''
The 'Friends' actress and the 46-year-old actor announced last week they would be getting a divorce following two-and-a-half-years of marriage - a decision which they revealed was made at the end of last year.
In a joint statement, they said: ''In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.
''Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.''
Previously, it was confirmed Jennifer was ''doing okay'' following the release of the statement.
A source said: ''Jen is doing OK. She has her group of friends that are her family, and they have rallied around her. It's always sad and heartbreaking to have to move on, but she has a lot of love in her life. She will take this and learn from it and have new perspective going forward.''
