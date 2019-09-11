Jennifer Aniston connects with her 'The Morning Show' character because she ''understands'' the pitfalls of fame.

The 50-year-old actress stars as newsreader Alex Levy in the upcoming AppleTV+ comedy show - which explores the workings of a fictional popular American morning news show - and has said the role was ''one of the hardest jobs'' she's ever done, because there were so many ''emotions'' involved in the character.

She said: ''This role never could've come to me any sooner than now. It's one of the hardest jobs I've had. I knew I was up to the task, but then there was the excavation of all the emotions in order to create this world for this woman. All of her lifelines are falling away. I would walk out of some of those scenes feeling like a manhole cover just came off my back.''

Within the show, Alex struggles with fame as America feels as though it knows the newsreader, and Jennifer admits she can relate to how that feels, thanks to her role as Rachel Green in 'Friends'.

She added to Entertainment Weekly magazine: ''I understand that, with people having connections to 'Friends'. I understand the isolation - not wanting to be seen, not wanting to be public, not wanting to have to go on a red carpet. It's not always easy to go out there and have to be the person that you have to be.''

And despite already having a fruitful career thanks to the sitcom, Jennifer recently said she feels as though her career is only just starting to ''bloom''.

She said: I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life. Seriously ...

''I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom. It's taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft. I've failed. I've succeeded. I've overcome. I've, you know, I've stayed around. I'm still here.''