Jennifer Aniston turned down an audition for 'Saturday Night Live' when she was in her 20s because there weren't enough women on the show.
The 50-year-old actress has said she was offered the chance to audition to be a regular on the sketch show before she landed her breakout role as Rachel Green on 'Friends', but revealed she turned down the opportunity after turning up on the day and being confronted by a ''boys club''.
She said: ''I didn't think I would like that environment. I remember turning up and [Adam] Sandler was there and [David] Spade was there, and I'd known them already and they were like, 'Look, Aniston's here!' I met them when I was 20, 21, after I'd done a television show with a guy who knew them.''
Jennifer even confronted show runner Lorne Michaels on the lack of representation on the show, but said she didn't ''lecture him'' at the time because she didn't feel confident enough to stand up to him.
She added during an interview with Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show: ''I was like, 'I think that women need to be treated better here.' Because it was such a boys club. You're just, not the brightest when you're in your early 20s. I didn't lecture him, I was just saying what I would hope if I was to do this, what I would hope it to be.''
Although Jennifer ultimately passed on the chance to audition, she did eventually appear on the show as a host and in cameo roles.
Meanwhile, the 'Morning Show' star recently said she believes her acting career is only just starting to ''really bloom'', despite being in the industry for three decades.
She said: ''I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life. Seriously ...
''I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom. It's taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft. I've failed. I've succeeded. I've overcome. I've, you know, I've stayed around. I'm still here.''
