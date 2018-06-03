Jennifer Aniston is reportedly set to be the maid of honour when her pal Courteney Cox ties the knot to Johnny McDaid.

The 53-year-old actress is gearing up to marry the Snow Patrol rocker, and it has been reported that she is relying on her former 'Friends' co-star and close pal Jennifer for support as she readies herself for walking down the aisle.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Courteney and Jennifer are thick as thieves and they have got even closer in recent months.

''Courteney wouldn't want to walk down the aisle without Jennifer by her side. They have a very strong friendship.''

Jennifer, 49, and Courteney have been pals since they starred on the hit sit-com together more than two decades ago, and the move would come after Courteney - who was previously married to David Arquette - was chosen to be maid of honour when Jennifer married her now-estranged husband Justin Theroux in 2015.

Courteney and Johnny, 41, plan to wed in the guitarists home in Derry, Northern Island, before travelling to Malibu, California, for a lavish second ceremony in front of their friends.

Meanwhile, the 'Cougar Town' star - who has 13-year-old daughter Coco with her former husband David - recently admitted she would be open to expanding her brood by having a child with Johnny, even if it means carrying another woman's egg in order to conceive.

She said: ''I mean, I could carry someone else's egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is. I know it's crazy, but I would.''

The brunette beauty is 12 years older than Johnny and she admits she used to worry that the age difference would be a problem, but she's adamant that it's never been an issue for the guitarist.

She said: ''External beauty isn't even on his radar. I used to worry about the age difference, but I don't think it matters. He appreciates beauty, but it's deeper than that. It's deeper than that for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy.''