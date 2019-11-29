Jennfier Aniston thinks her goddaughter Coco Arquette is growing up ''way too fast'' after she posed for a photograph with her mother Courteney Cox on Thanksgiving.
Jennifer Aniston thinks Courteney Cox's daughter is growing up ''way too fast.''
The 'Friends' star couldn't resist pointing out how mature 15-year-old Coco - who is her goddaughter - looked when her former co-star uploaded a photograph of her and the teenager on her Instagram in celebration of Thanksgiving on Thursday (28.11.19).
Commenting on the picture, Jennifer wrote: ''Coco! You're growing up way too fast. Or am I protecting? I love you deep (sic),'' followed by four heart emojis.
Courteney has a close relationship with her daughter and recently signed her up for acting classes as she would love for her to follow in her footsteps one day.
A source said previously: ''She's signed Coco up for acting lessons and she's pouring over scripts for her. When she's with industry friends, she keeps saying Coco could be the next Jennifer Lawrence.''
The 55-year-old actress reportedly feels as though Coco - whom she has with her ex-husband David Arquette - has the talent to land roles sooner rather than later and is hopeful that if the lessons go well she can start auditioning for parts.
As well as her actor parents, Coco has a lot of other family members who can help her with her aspirations.
Her aunt Patricia Arquette has had a glittering Hollywood career with roles in films such as 'True Romance', 'Stigmata' and TV series 'Medium', her other aunt Rosanna Arquette is an acclaimed actress, director and producer and her uncle Richmond Arquette has had a three-decade spanning acting career.
However, Courteney admitted last year that she's struggling to get Coco to come out of her room now that she's reached her teenage years.
She explained: ''It's mostly me telling Coco, 'Please get out of your room and come and have dinner in the kitchen.' There's a lot of that, for sure. She's 13, she likes to be in her room. Unfortunately, I got her this big bed and that was the biggest mistake I've made. You need to make a bed really uncomfortable so all they wanna do is just go there for those hours they have to. That's the big thing, I think.''
