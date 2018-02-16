Jennifer Aniston is ''stronger than she's ever been'' following her split from Justin Theroux.

The 'Friends' actress and the 46-year-old actor confirmed on Thursday (15.02.18) they separated at the end of last year after two-and-a-half years of marriage, and sources have now said Jennifer is making an effort to be less ''reliant'' on other people now that she's single again.

An insider said: ''This is the last time she'll get swept away by the charms of someone who isn't right for her. She's independent and stronger than she has ever been. She's not reliant on anyone.''

Sources close to the 49-year-old actor also claim she struggled to ''fit in'' to Justin's lifestyle, as he strived for the ''arty scene'' and she would rather have ''cosy nights in''.

Another source said: ''The arty scene really embraced him. He's a quirky character with very diverse interests. He loves fashion, design and, weirdly, has a collection of human teeth.

''The reality is Jen just doesn't fit in. She's a home girl who likes cosy nights in with friends. He wants to feel cutting-edge and different.''

And it has also been reported that the pair spent much of their time apart with Justin in New York and Jennifer in Los Angeles, which only served to cause more friction in their relationship.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''The reality is he's been partying with all sorts of people in New York and couldn't have looked less like a married man.

''He's even been telling people he's single, while she spends most of her time in LA doing yoga, eating healthily and living a quiet life.

''They tried to imply they were announcing this to get on the front foot, but they feared the truth might emerge any minute. Too many people had started to realise.

''He's been pretty much living in New York full time and growing close to other people, so it was only a matter of time.

''It's sad this is how things have ended but they're very, very different people - both want to move on as painlessly as possible.''