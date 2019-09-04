Jennifer Aniston doesn't feel any ''different'' since turning 50.

The former 'Friends' star celebrated her milestone birthday in February and she's feeling ''physically incredible'' so gets frustrated that being the significant age gets mentioned a lot.

She told the new issue of America's InStyle magazine: ''50 was the first time I thought, 'Well, that number.' I don't know what it is because I don't feel any different. Things aren't shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible.

''So it's weird that it's all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that's like, 'You look amazing for your age.' I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.''

However, there are some signs of getting older that Jennifer won't be embracing.

She said: ''I'm not gonna lie - I don't want grey hair.''

The 'Morning Show' actress feels more in control than ever and thinks women are in a much stronger position.

She said: ''Women were never allowed to have power.

''Power feels sexy to me today, as does women's intelligence and how capable and creative they are.''

Jennifer's own grandmother lived to close to 100 but she's not aiming for that milestone yet.

She said: ''I am all about living to whatever age I'm supposed to. As long as I'm thriving.''

In 'The Morning Show', Jennifer plays a female news anchor opposite Steve Carrell and sought advice from her friend Diane Sawyer when preparing for the role.

She said: ''I've known Diane for years, and I had the joy of getting to pick her brain when I was doing research for the show. Diane's always been so elegant and classy.''