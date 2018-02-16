Jennifer Aniston is selling the house where she married Justin Theroux.

The former 'Friends' star announced her separation from the 'Leftovers' actor on Thursday (15.02.18) and it has now emerged the 49-year-old actress is planning to get rid of her Bel Air home, where the former couple tied the knot in the grounds in August 2015.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''She bought the mansion and it underwent extensive renovations. That is what Jen does, buys houses, renovates and then sells for a huge profit.

''The mansion is going to be a pocket listing, and if it doesn't sell that way, it will be listed on the open market. She is ready to find the next project, and has been searching for a while.''

Meanwhile, the former couple will reportedly find it easy to divide their fortune as they signed an ''ironclad'' prenuptial agreement before they tied the knot.

A source said: ''Jennifer has an ironclad prenup with Justin. It would be very hard for Justin to contest it. The prenup talks before the marriage were long and intense

''Jen's assets and 'Friends' fortune are protected.''

The 'Cake' actress recently showed off the Bel Air house, which she bought in 2011, in the latest issue of Architectural Digest magazine, in which she admitted she had found it hard having to consult Justin, 46, about her plans for the property.

She said: ''Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process. For instance, I figured out that immediately saying 'No!' to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move.''

In a joint statement, the former couple vowed to remain ''best friends'' who will continue to stay amicable, even though they are separating.

They said: ''In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

''Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.''