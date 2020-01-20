Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt's support ''means everything'' to her.

The 'Morning Show' star - who won the prize for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (19.01.20) - seemed flattered when she found out her ex-husband had stopped backstage to watch her acceptance speech, and she was delighted to be able to celebrate with her friends and contemporaries.

She told 'ET Canada': ''It means everything. We all grew up together. This whole room.

''Their performances move me and excite me! We're part of a community together ... it's nice to have a night where you dress up and celebrate together.''

Jennifer, 50, and Brad - who scooped Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' - were snapped sharing a kiss on the cheek and holding hands as they bumped into each other on the red carpet.

The pair - who were married from 2000 until 2005 - also looked on lovingly at each other when they gave their respective speeches.

The 56-year-old actor joked he'd be boasting about his big win on dating apps whilst on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

He quipped: ''I go to add this to my Tinder profile, Thank you my brothers and sisters, this means so much. More than I can possibly fathom. I watch everything, I watch you all and the work has been mesmerising, so I thank you all.''

And Brad also joked about the similarities between his character and his own failed marriage to Angelina Jolie.

He said: ''Let's be honest, It was a difficult part - a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. It's big.''

Jennifer - who divorced second husband Justin Theroux in 2017 - could be seen beaming from the audience.

And when it was time for the 'Along Came Polly' star to pick up her prize, the 'Fight Club' star was pictured watching her speech from a television screen backstage.