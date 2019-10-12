Jennifer Aniston says she and her 'Friends' co-stars are ''always'' thinking about ways they could work together.

The entire cast had a reunion dinner last weekend and the 50-year-old actress - who played waitress Rachel Green on the hit US sitcom - says she, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) are keen to work on another project together as a revival of the programme is unlikely.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We are always trying to think of something to do, but we have to figure out what the right thing is. But we will.''

On what went down at their catchup, Jennifer said last week: ''We just had dinner on Saturday night, the whole gang, everyone was there!

''Schwimmer was in town, we all happened to have a window of time so we got together. Oh my God, we laughed so hard!''

The former co-stars - who all gathered at Courteney's house - all miss working on the show just as much as the fans enjoy watching it.

Jennifer added: ''We all miss it, every day. Oh yeah. I would be nothing without it.''

However, she was keen to point out that although they would all be delighted to get back together on screen again, the risk is too high that a revival would damage the sitcom's legacy.

She explained: ''I honestly think we would love it, [but] I really think there is an idea that if there is a reboot of the show it won't be even close to as good as what it was. Why do it? It would ruin it!''

Jennifer previously excited 'Friends' fans everywhere when she recently suggested she and her former cast mates would all be up for getting the band back together.

However, she has since apologised for getting everyone's hopes up when no project is in the pipeline.

She recently said: ''Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes'. See what would happen. Sorry!''

Asked outright if a reunion could be on the cards, she added: ''Anything could happen. I have no idea though. There's no plans in the immediate future.''