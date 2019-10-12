Jennifer Aniston has promised fans that she and her 'Friends' co-stars are always trying to come up with ideas for ways they can star alongside each other again.
Jennifer Aniston says she and her 'Friends' co-stars are ''always'' thinking about ways they could work together.
The entire cast had a reunion dinner last weekend and the 50-year-old actress - who played waitress Rachel Green on the hit US sitcom - says she, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) are keen to work on another project together as a revival of the programme is unlikely.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We are always trying to think of something to do, but we have to figure out what the right thing is. But we will.''
On what went down at their catchup, Jennifer said last week: ''We just had dinner on Saturday night, the whole gang, everyone was there!
''Schwimmer was in town, we all happened to have a window of time so we got together. Oh my God, we laughed so hard!''
The former co-stars - who all gathered at Courteney's house - all miss working on the show just as much as the fans enjoy watching it.
Jennifer added: ''We all miss it, every day. Oh yeah. I would be nothing without it.''
However, she was keen to point out that although they would all be delighted to get back together on screen again, the risk is too high that a revival would damage the sitcom's legacy.
She explained: ''I honestly think we would love it, [but] I really think there is an idea that if there is a reboot of the show it won't be even close to as good as what it was. Why do it? It would ruin it!''
Jennifer previously excited 'Friends' fans everywhere when she recently suggested she and her former cast mates would all be up for getting the band back together.
However, she has since apologised for getting everyone's hopes up when no project is in the pipeline.
She recently said: ''Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes'. See what would happen. Sorry!''
Asked outright if a reunion could be on the cards, she added: ''Anything could happen. I have no idea though. There's no plans in the immediate future.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...