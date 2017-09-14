Jennifer Aniston had ''fun'' revisiting her wedding when she gave husband Justin Theroux a video of their big day for their anniversary.
The couple celebrated two years of marriage last month and the 'Cake' star admitted it was ''fun'' to look back on footage of their famously low-key nuptials, which took place in the grounds of their home.
She said: ''It's funny, I just gave Justin our edited video of the wedding for our anniversary, and it was fun to revisit it.''
The 'Leftovers' actor popped the question in 2012 and the 48-year-old actress admitted one of the first things she felt when she said yes was panic at the state of her finger nails because she knew people would be studying her engagement ring.
She admitted in an interview with the upcoming October issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: '' I usually just buff my nails. I don't have the patience to let my nails dry. When Justin proposed he put that freaking ring on my finger, and I was like, 'Holy c**p, now I'm gonna have to get manicures.' ''
Meanwhile, Jennifer admitted her ultimate ''dream'' is to open a ''wellness centre'' because she thinks people will be happier on the outside if they have found ''inner peace'' in some way.
She explained: ''My dream is to open a wellness centre. I have a fantasy where you have this beautiful space with facialists, rotating workouts, meditation classes, and a café with recipes that are healthier versions of delicious foods so you're not deprived.
''I'm working on it in my brain. Not to sound all woo-woo, but if you go out into the world with inner peace, you're more joyful. There's a life's-too-short policy that I now have with my work; no negative Nancies.''
