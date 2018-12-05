Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston says her new TV show with showbiz pal Reese Witherspoon will be ''dense''.
The 49-year-old actress and Reese, 42, have joined forces for their new, as-yet-untitled show on Apple TV, and Jennifer has teased what fans should expect from the series.
The former 'Friends' star told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I just keep pinching myself, from this to that I just don't know what to say. We started shooting about a month ago and it has been just so much fun. It is hard, it is dense, but it is so fulfilling.''
The show has been picked up for two series and a host of big-name stars have already been confirmed as guests, including the likes of Steve Carell and Billy Crudup.
As well as hosting the TV show, Jennifer is set to star in the new musical-comedy film 'Dumplin''.
The American actress plays a mother in the upcoming Netflix movie, and she recently admitted to taking inspiration for her performance from her own real-life mother, model and actress Nancy Dow.
Jennifer - whose on-screen character is a retired beauty queen - admitted: ''She was a model and she was all about presentation and what she looked like and what I looked like. I did not come out the model child she's hoped for and it was something that really resonated with me.''
Jennifer was estranged from her mother for years before hearing she was seriously unwell in May 2016.
The duo reconnected shortly before Nancy died after suffering a stroke, but Jennifer has previously discussed their difficult relationship.
She said: ''She was critical. She was very critical of me. Because she was a model, she was gorgeous, stunning. I wasn't. I never was. I honestly still don't think of myself in that sort of light, which is fine.
''There are people in my life that are like, 'How do you even talk to that guy?' But what's the point of holding on to [anger]? That's so toxic.''
