Jennifer Aniston has followed the same skincare routine since she was 15.

The 'Friends' star has admitted her flawless skin is achieved by a simple skincare routine that she hasn't changed in decades, after her mother told her the importance of keeping her skin in check when she was a teenager.

She said: ''I think it's because my mom told me to start moisturising when I turned 15. I've been using Aveeno since I was a teenager.''

Jennifer became a spokesperson for the skincare brand back in 2013, after admitting she had plenty of experience with their products.

And although her mother's advice has stuck with her, the 50-year-old actress has also taken tips from others in her close circle, including pal Jillian Dempsey, who offered up a vibrating 24-karat-gold sculpting bar to help Jennifer keep her skin looking as bright and tight as possible.

The 'Murder Mystery' star told InStyle magazine: ''It feels so damn good to put oil on your face and just roll.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed her number one pet peeve when it comes to beauty, is having someone else's fragrance rub off on her.

She said: ''No one wants to go into an elevator and then walk out smelling like someone else! That's something I have a pet peeve about: Someone giving you a hug and they're loaded with some really horrible scent and you're just like, 'Oh now I smell like that person for the rest of the day!' I hate that.''

The star created her first fragrance in 2011, and has said she likes to spray the product in the air and then run through the mist, in order to make sure she doesn't get ''overwhelmed'' by the scent.

Speaking previously about her method of applying the product, she said: ''I usually also love to spray it in the air and run through it, so you have a hint of it, but you're not overwhelmed by it.''