Jennifer Aniston has followed the same skincare routine since she was 15, which simply involves using moisturiser.
Jennifer Aniston has followed the same skincare routine since she was 15.
The 'Friends' star has admitted her flawless skin is achieved by a simple skincare routine that she hasn't changed in decades, after her mother told her the importance of keeping her skin in check when she was a teenager.
She said: ''I think it's because my mom told me to start moisturising when I turned 15. I've been using Aveeno since I was a teenager.''
Jennifer became a spokesperson for the skincare brand back in 2013, after admitting she had plenty of experience with their products.
And although her mother's advice has stuck with her, the 50-year-old actress has also taken tips from others in her close circle, including pal Jillian Dempsey, who offered up a vibrating 24-karat-gold sculpting bar to help Jennifer keep her skin looking as bright and tight as possible.
The 'Murder Mystery' star told InStyle magazine: ''It feels so damn good to put oil on your face and just roll.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed her number one pet peeve when it comes to beauty, is having someone else's fragrance rub off on her.
She said: ''No one wants to go into an elevator and then walk out smelling like someone else! That's something I have a pet peeve about: Someone giving you a hug and they're loaded with some really horrible scent and you're just like, 'Oh now I smell like that person for the rest of the day!' I hate that.''
The star created her first fragrance in 2011, and has said she likes to spray the product in the air and then run through the mist, in order to make sure she doesn't get ''overwhelmed'' by the scent.
Speaking previously about her method of applying the product, she said: ''I usually also love to spray it in the air and run through it, so you have a hint of it, but you're not overwhelmed by it.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...