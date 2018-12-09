Jennifer Aniston admits she is ''frightened'' about the prospect of motherhood because she worries it might not come ''naturally'' to her.
The 'Horrible Bosses' star admits she fears motherhood might not come ''naturally'' to her, if the time comes.
Asked about motherhood, she told Elle magazine: ''Quite honestly, it's kind of frightening. Some people are just built to be wives and have babies. I don't know how naturally that comes to me.''
The 'Friends' actress has been very open about her frustration about constant questions about the possibility of her having a child.
In a lengthy essay for The Huffington Post newspaper in 2016 when she was still married to Justin Theroux, she shared: ''Let me start by saying that addressing gossip is something I have never done. I don't like to give energy to the business of lies, but I wanted to participate in a larger conversation that has already begun and needs to continue. Since I'm not on social media, I decided to put my thoughts here in writing. For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I'm fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of 'journalism,' the 'First Amendment' and 'celebrity news.' Every day my husband and I are harassed by dozens of aggressive photographers staked outside our home who will go to shocking lengths to obtain any kind of photo, even if it means endangering us or the unlucky pedestrians who happen to be nearby. But setting aside the public safety aspect, I want to focus on the bigger picture of what this insane tabloid ritual represents to all of us.''
