Jennifer Aniston has rung in her 49th birthday with a lowkey bash in Malibu, with close pals including 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox.
The 'Friends' actress joined some very special friends on Monday (12.02.18) to celebrate her birthday - which was a day earlier on February 11 - including her former co-star on the hit sitcom Courteney Cox, who hosted the exclusive bash at her Malibu home.
Jennifer's pals all gathered together for a group photo to commemorate the special day, and several of them took to Instagram to share the snap afterwards.
Her manager, Aleen Keshishian, captioned the shot: ''#happybirthday to my sister from another mother #jenniferaniston [love] u so much! (sic)''
Whilst actress Mandy Ingber shared the same photo and wrote: ''Thanks @aleenkeshishian for posting this shot of these incredible women. We love our Jen. magical Malibu day. I love that this is taken by the kiddos!''
Fellow actress Andrea Bendewald, who was also amongst the guests at the gathering, took to Instagram earlier in the day to share a throwback photo of herself with Jennifer.
She wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my best friend, twin from another mother, soul sister of the ages. Friends since we were 14 and still growing and learning together. You make the world a better place and life so much more enjoyable and a fun ride. Grateful for you everyday and in every way. #bestfriend #forever (sic)''
Jennifer's bash comes just days after the 'We're The Millers' actress attended Ellen Degeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash on Saturday (10.02.18), which was a slightly more extravagant affair.
Ellen - who turned 60 on January 26 - welcomed the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Munn, Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Trainor, and a host of other famous faces.
Jamie Foxx showed up with a bottle of champagne for a special toast in honour of the talk show host, while Chance the Rapper surprised Ellen with some flowers.
