Jennifer Aniston's hair guru Michael Canale says the actress' iconic Rachel look from 'Friends' is ''timeless'' and ''still works today''.
The 50-year-old actress became a hair style icon in the mid-90s when she sported the feathered bob style in the sitcom which was copied by countless women all over the world.
The look was created by Jennifer's hairstylist and close friend Chris McMillan and celebrity colourist Michael Canale, both of whom still work with the Hollywood star today.
And Hollywood hair guru Canale - who has also worked with Carolyn Murphy, Kyra Sedgwick and Denise Richards - has revealed that he was responsible for the ''sunkissed'' tints in the iconic cut.
In an interview with Vogue Australia, Canale said: ''Jennifer Aniston was just starting in her career and was filming the pilot for this new show called Friends. At that time, I was considered one of the top colourists in the country, especially in Beverly Hills.
''This was her big debut and Jimmy Burrows brought her to us. She had medium brown hair at the time, a little past shoulder length. I gave her a sun-kissed blonde look with feather-thin highlights, and Chris McMillan shortened it all around.
''That was in 1994, and all these years later, her cut and colour is quite close to what we did back then. We went with that great feather-thin highlighting around her face and a centre part - and it still works today because it's really quite timeless.''
And the A-list colourist explained that ''maintenance is key'' when it comes to getting the perfect blonde.
He said: ''I think over bleaching can be ageing, particularly when the look starts getting brassy or yellow. Dark roots can also be a bit jarring, so maintenance is key.
''When I'm doing colour, I start with the undertone of the skin: if you have a cool undertone and are using warm colours on your hair, you might end up looking like you've got more of a ruddy complexion; if you have a warm undertone and are using cool colours, a woman can end up looking washed out.''
Canale also insisted that stylists should match your colour to the ''undertone'' of their clients skin to get it perfect.
He added: ''I think colour looks great and lasts longer - and doesn't age a woman - if the undertone of the skin is considered versus just pulling colour out of [a] magazine and matching to that. Finally, use great products! Your hair will look better, the colour will last longer, and working with your natural colours, your hair will look more natural as it grows out!''
