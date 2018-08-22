Jennifer Aniston's boxing trainer Leyon Azubuike has shared the secrets to the star's enviable figure.
Jennifer Aniston's uses boxing to maintain her A-list body.
The 49-year-old actress is known around the globe for her fit physique and the 'Friends' actress owes it all to her diet and fitness regime, including boxing.
Leyon Azubuike is the founder of Los Angeles boxing gym Gloveworx and has shared how he uses a ''strong strength and conditioning regime'' to whip his celebrity clients, including Jennifer, into shape.
Speaking to Australian Vogue, he said: ''We use boxing as the primary modality to get our clients into shape supported by a strong strength and conditioning regime,''
''This consists of high reps with light weights and we're also very big on resistance bands.
''Our sessions are about an hour and they consist of three distinct phases: warm up phase, work out phase and a cool down phase.''
When it comes to doing cardio workouts on her own, the 'We're the Miller's' actress takes a more relaxed approach and sticks to 15 minute interval exercise.
She said, previously: ''I usually do a trifecta. Fifteen minutes on the bike, 15 on the treadmill running, and then 15 on the elliptical. You have to shake it up, you know, muscle confusion.''
Jennifer pairs her exercise regime with an incredibly healthy organic diet and six days a week she eats only low carbohydrate, high protein and gluten-free food.
She said: ''Eat as much organic fruit and vegetables as you can, keep sugar [intake] low, drink tons and tons of water, and get good sleep.''
