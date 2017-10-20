Jennifer Aniston's new fragrance was inspired by her ''younger years''.

The 48-year-old actress has recently released her newest scent Jennifer Aniston Chapter One, and the 'Friends' star - who portrayed Rachel Green in the popular sitcom - has revealed her mother Nancy Dow's perfumes influenced the tear-drop shape of the glass bottle.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her latest beauty venture, the style icon said: ''It's a feminine mix of florals, citrus and woodsy notes that is captivating and chic but still approachable. The teardrop-shape was inspired by my younger years seeing my mother's perfume bottles on her vanity.''

The 'We're The Millers' star has revealed when she was younger she used to ''pound'' make-up on her face, but she has since changed her ways and believes beauty is not about a person's exterior appearance.

She explained: ''There were years when I was pounding makeup on like it was going out of style. But I've figured out that beauty to me is not about hair and makeup as much as it is about how I'm feeling inside and the place I'm at in my life.''

But that's not to say Jennifer avoids cosmetic products, as she has revealed she relies on a ''soft pink'' nail polish, and swears by Charlotte Tilbury's make-up.

Speaking about her beauty must-haves, the brunette beauty said: ''I like to stick to a buffed look, but if I am going to wear nail polish, it'll be a soft pink colour like this [Essie nail polish in Mademoiselle].

''[Charlotte Tilbury Penelope Pink K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick] I love this shade!

''I go between these two tubes [of Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Mascara and Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara].

''I like to mix these [Pot Rouge] cream-blush colours by Bobbi Brown.''

And Jennifer has revealed her ''new favourite'' haircare product is Unite 7Seconds Detangler, because it ''eliminates any frizz''.

She said: ''My hairstylist Chris McMillan drops off all kinds of products for me to test. This is a new favourite - I can just let my hair air-dry, and it will eliminate any frizz.''