Jennifer Aniston says 2019 has taught her ''how much she is capable of''.
The 'Friends' star made her return to series television with Apple TV+'s 'The Morning Show', which sees her star alongside pals Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell and also co-produce, plus she also starred in Netflix film 'Murder Mystery' with Adam Sandler, and ''broke the internet'' when she joined Instagram.
And reflecting on the past 12 months, the 50-year-old actress has admitted she has come to realise she's not afraid to take on whatever is sent her way, even if there is any doubt that it's not attainable.
Asked what she learnt about herself this year, Jennifer told the latest issue of PEOPLE magazine: ''How much I'm capable of.
''The words, 'I dare you' or 'No' always make me kind of go, 'Oh, okay. Well, let's just see.'''
The 'Cake' star - who has been named as one of the publication's People of the Year, along with Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama - also opened up about how ''exhilarating and terrifying'' yet ''rewarding'' it was working on 'The Morning Show', which tackles the MeToo movement.
She said: ''Doing it, I mean we were really flying by the seat of our pants.
''Apple itself was building a streaming service so everyone was like, we're all in this together and this is exhilarating and terrifying.
''But at the same time, it was unbelievably rewarding.
''Just to be that involved.
''To really take on a subject that could be touchy and obviously taboo - and also necessary during this time that we're in.
''I feel like I've got wind burn, let's just say that.''
The 'Just Go With It' star concluded that she is looking forward to continuing her work on the show next year and is ''excited for the unknown''.
She said: ''I'm ready to get back to work on the show. I'm ready to see what 2020 brings me.
''I'm just so excited for the unknown.''
