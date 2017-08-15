Jennifer Aniston refuses to change her hair style because it makes her feel ''cosy'' and ''better'' about her appearance.
Jennifer Aniston refuses to change her hair style because it makes her feel ''cosy''.
The 48-year-old actress believes she is a ''weird creature of habit'' and will ignore anyone's opinion about her appearance because she is comfortable with the way she looks and ''feels better'' having ''bronde'' coloured hair than any other style she has previously experimented with.
The 'Friends' star - who portrayed Rachel Green in the popular series for 10 years - told Vogue.com: ''Bronde?! That's what they're calling it? That's so funny. I'm a creature of habit. A weird creature of habit. I don't fix what's not broken and I don't care what people think and I don't care if people want me to change my hair. I like Californian blonde highlights. It's just cosy and it makes me feel better.
''And every time I tried other ones - that bob - I just go, Why did I do that?
''I don't know, I like what I like. It's sort of comforting - the consistence.''
The style icon has admitted her wavy locks are easier to manage when they are longer because they ''behave''.
She explained: ''I've got very wavy hair so it creates a challenge when styling but when its long, I can go wavy or natural or straight and it will sort of just behave.
Jennifer also boasts an enviably toned physique, which she has maintained by undergoing fitness classes and working out with a personal trainer.
Speaking about her fitness regime, she said: ''I go in and out of [certain exercises]. I do The Class by Taryn Toomey, and I'm back in the gym with my trainer, throwing heavy boulders around and pushing medicine balls and wiggling and shaking that big rope thing [battle ropes] ... They're hard! But it's fun.''
Although the American star finds battle ropes a challenge and will ''dip in and out'' of the exercise throughout the year, she enjoys it because it ''kicks [her] butt''.
She explained: ''I started doing that when I was filming 'We're the Millers' and I really liked it. It kicks your butt, though, so I dip in and out of that throughout the year. And then I do 45 mins of intervals on my elliptical. I raise the incline, run for two mins, walk for one, run for two ... and I do it for 20 minutes straight until I'm just drenched.''
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
Queens of the Stone Age front man Josh Homme has described their new music as ''an experience''.
Vicky Cornell explains that they're planning to pay tribute with a sculpture.
It's their first foray into television.
Luc Besson has loved the Valerian story for many, many years.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...