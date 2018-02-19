Jennifer Aniston has reportedly turned to old pal Gerard Butler in the wake of her split from Justin Theroux.

The 'Friends' star and the 'Zoolander' actor announced last week that they have made a ''mutual and loving'' decision to separated after two years of marriage and seven years together.

And now it has been claimed that Jennifer, 49, has reconnected with Gerard, 48, with whom she starred in rom com 'The Bounty Hunter' in 2010.

An insider told The Daily Star newspaper: ''They've been talking non-stop.

''She isn't going to rush headlong into a new romance with anyone right away, but she's really touched that Gerard is doing everything possible to console her.

''When she's ready, there's no doubt he'll be at her side.''

However, a source close to Gerard told GossipCop there is nothing romantic between the 'Angel Has Fallen' actor and Jennifer.

Jennifer and Justin, 46, announced their split in a join statement.

It said: ''In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

''Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.''

It has been claimed that it may have been geography that came between the couple, with Jennifer preferring the laid-back life of California, and Justin preferring the bustle of New York.

A source said: ''Jennifer is more comfortable in Los Angeles with her close-knit group of friends. But Justin doesn't feel as at home in LA, nor with Jennifer's friends, he loves New York, and the edgier crowd in the city.''

Jennifer had tried to move to Manhattan to live with Justin - who owns a home in Greenwich Village - but the star ''couldn't deal with the paparazzi and the pokey apartment,'' and soon high-tailed it back to Bel Air.