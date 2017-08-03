Jennifer Aniston has been desperate to make her TV comeback ''for a while''.

The 48-year-old actress is set to create and star in a new show with Reese Witherspoon, and the 'Friends' star - who portrayed ditzy Rachel Green in the hit programme for 10 years - has been eager to return to the small screen for a long time because she was waiting for a ''great project'' to come along.

Speaking to People magazine about the upcoming venture, which will mark the first time Jennifer has appeared as a regular in a series since the sitcom last aired in 2004, a source said: ''She has talked about returning to TV for a while. She was just waiting for a great project.''

And Jennifer jumped at the chance to work with the 'Big Little Lies' actress again after the pair co-starred in the popular comedy series, which saw Reese play Jennifer's on-screen sister Jill Green.

The source continued: ''Reese approached Jen for the project. Reese has had such a positive experience filming 'Big Little Lies' and Jen is very excited about working with her.''

The upcoming drama production, which has yet to be given a title, is reportedly set to depict the entertainment industry both Jennifer and the 41-year-old blonde beauty are both involved in.

And it is rumoured the project will be hitting the screens in the upcoming weeks as the project has been pitched to premium cable outlets, as well as other streaming services.

Jennifer and Reese's latest venture is reportedly being helmed by Michael Ellenberg, and will be backed by his production company Media Res.

And 'House of Cards' writer Jay Carson is set to pen the script for the unnamed show.

Also joining Reese and Jennifer as executive producers will be Steve Kloves, and Lauren Levy Neustadter.