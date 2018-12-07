Jennifer Aniston hasn't enjoyed 2018 so is looking forward to ''new beginnings'' in 2019.
Jennifer Aniston can't wait for the year to end.
The 'Dumplin'' actress - who announced in February she and her husband Justin Theroux had separated at the end of 2017 - admitted she and her friends haven't particularly enjoyed 2018 so she's looking forward to embracing ''new beginnings''.
She told USA Today newspaper: ''First off, I cannot believe it's already December. That's outrageous. I'm excited for 'Dumplin'' to come out.
''And I'm excited for 2018 to move on. It was the year of the dog. I don't know if there's one person you can come into contact with who wasn't like, 'This year can go [f**k] itself.' Know what I mean?
''A lot of people passing and a lot of endings that can only create room for new growth and new beginnings. That's what I'm excited about.''
And the 49-year-old star described the recent California wildfires - which destroyed thousands of homes - and the current volatile political climate as ''biblical'' but she's expecting change to come.
She said: ''It's biblical. We're literally living in biblical times. But I feel like something has got to give.''
But on a positive tone, Jennifer is pleased her old sitcom 'Friends' is as popular as ever, following Netflix's recent announcement they are bowing to public demand and will continue screening old episodes throughout 2019.
She said: ''Apparently 'Friends' was going to be taken off Netflix. Then it wasn't. Was there really a frenzy about it? Or a 'Friend'-sy?''
Asked if she got involved with keeping it on the streaming service, she replied: ''I didn't. It must've been the support and love of those ever-faithful 'Friends' fans. 'Friends' isn't dead. It's alive and well.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...