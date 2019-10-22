Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has suggested that even more #MeToo allegations are set to ''come to the surface''.
The 50-year-old actress believes ''incredible things'' have happened since the Hollywood sex scandal first erupted, and Jennifer thinks that more allegations will emerge over the coming months and years.
She reflected: ''Incredible things have happened in the past couple of years that were long overdue.''
According to Jennifer, the #MeToo movement - which is designed to fight sexual abuse and harassment - has helped to empower women within the movie business and beyond.
Speaking to the Radio Times, she explained: ''It's been a very exciting time and you can see the changes regarding women being objectified, and regarding power and positions of power.
''And I feel a lot more will come to the surface because people are doing their homework and digging deep into everybody's underwear drawer.''
On a personal level, Jennifer admits to having had a ''pretty easy time in terms of my experience in the business''.
But, she added: ''Even back on 'Friends', it wasn't so much about women being paid the same as men - some of the women were being paid more. It was more about, 'We're doing equal work and we all deserve to be compensated in the same way'.
''I wouldn't feel good going to work knowing someone was getting X amount and I was getting something greater.''
Jennifer has recently returned to TV work with 'The Morning Show', in which she stars alongside her showbiz pal Reese Witherspoon.
Speaking about the series, Reese - who also serves as a producer on the show - said: ''Jen and I probably wouldn't have been able to make this show 10 years ago - but now people are taking us more seriously as creators and producers.''
