Jennifer Aniston is reportedly planning a ''beach vacation'' to help her move on from her estranged husband Justin Theroux.

The 'Friends' actress announced in February that she had split from the 46-year-old actor at the end of last year after two and a half years of marriage, and it has now been revealed that she wants to jet off to Hawaii with some of her closest friends in an attempt to put the past behind her.

A source said: ''Jen loves a beach vacation - there's nothing she finds more relaxing than a trip to the beach, or lying by the pool.

''Normally she goes to Mexico, to the same place, but she doesn't want to go to Mexico for a while because it reminds her too much of Justin!

''There's talk of her going to Hawaii with ten friends, though - something really low key.''

The 49-year-old actress has a tight knit support group of pals who have been helping her move on from Justin, and it is believed the trip will serve as a thank you to them as well as a fresh start for Jennifer.

The insider added to The Sun Online: ''Right now, her core group of ten best friends are at her house. They've all been staying so she doesn't feel alone. It's like she's got a rotating squad of friends on hand at all times.''

But Jennifer won't be using her time in Hawaii to find a new beau, as it was recently reported the star isn't interested in finding love again just yet.

A source said: ''She won't fall in love anytime soon. All her friends are around her. That is the best supportive group. She hates the rumour mills and has been on an uptick with projects. Jennifer still cares about her image. She's working very hard on her career.''

Jennifer and Justin announced their split in a joint statement on February 16, which came amid growing speculation about the state of their marriage.

They said: ''In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

''Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.''