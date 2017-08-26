Jennifer Aniston feels older actresses should be ''honoured'' and ''celebrated'' and is fed up of seeing women in Hollywood being constantly criticised for ageing.
Jennifer Aniston feels older actresses should be ''honoured'' and ''celebrated''.
The 'Horrible Bosses' star is fed up of older women in Hollywood being constantly criticised for ageing and has urged for there to be more acceptance and understanding.
She said: ''I think we have to change our perspective. I don't think life stops after 50 - if anything, it gets more and more exciting. For some reason, we don't honour or pay respect to ageing. It's something that we look at as a negative, and yet every single person on this planet does it.
''I don't understand why it's not something that's celebrated, why there's some sort of an expiration date on who you are as a person worth watching and a story being told about you. It makes absolutely no sense.''
And the 48-year-old actress praised Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep for being advocates for the older women and for being ''gorgeous goddesses''.
Jennifer added to Glamour magazine: ''Just because you can't bounce a penny off your tummy anymore, because you're not 22 or 32, doesn't mean that should quantify what makes you relevant and interesting. We have a generation of actors who were up-and-coming before the Internet existed. We're all still here, and we're doing just fine.
''So maybe we'll, hopefully, be setting the example of 'this is what it looks like'. Look at Helen Mirren: rock star, gorgeous, goddess. Meryl Streep, stunning, a rock star, gorgeous, goddess. All of the stories, there's so many stories that are there to be told.''
'Gaga: Five Foot Two' will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, then will appear on Netflix on September 22nd.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...