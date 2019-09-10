Jennifer Aniston feels like her acting career is starting to ''really bloom'' and she is in ''one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of her life''.
Jennifer Aniston feels like her acting career is starting to ''really bloom''.
The 'Horrible Bosses' star says this is the best she has felt about her career in so long and she is in ''one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of her life''.
She told The New York Times newspaper: ''I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life. Seriously ...
''I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom. It's taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft. I've failed. I've succeeded. I've overcome. I've, you know, I've stayed around. I'm still here.''
Jennifer turned 50 in February and she had previously insisted she is planning to ''celebrate'' when she turns 50.
She said: ''I'm going to celebrate. Although every day we get up in the morning I think we need to celebrate anyway, just because we're still here.''But I do love celebrating these milestones and I do think they're worth celebrating, not shying away from, because they offer up a chance for contemplation of life; 'Where have I been and what have I done and what do I have left to do?'''
The 'Cake' actress does hope to expand her career further behind the scenes.
She said: ''I still feel creatively excited by my acting and I've worked to be good at it and to get better over time, and as I've gone along, I've also started to realise - well, being just an actress for hire is not as interesting to me now. I'd like to explore behind the scenes and go into producing as well as acting. So that's what I've been doing and I love it and find it extremely exciting and fulfilling.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...