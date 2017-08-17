Jennifer Aniston isn't afraid to criticise Justin Theroux's bad jokes.

The 48-year-old actress, who married Justin in 2015, is happy to offer her husband an honest assessment of his writing and is even known to ridicule his sub-par efforts from time to time.

Justin - who has penned movies such as 'Rock of Ages' and 'Zoolander 2' during his career - confessed: ''When it's not funny, she calls me out. She says, 'That's not funny.'''

Asked if Jennifer's humour would ever approve of a joke about flatulence, Justin told MR PORTER'S The Journal: ''Of course she would allow a fart joke.

''But I think she actually has a more refined sense of humour than that. I think she's funnier than that.''

Justin's wider family features acclaimed writers and broadcasters Louis Theroux and Messrs Marce, and the Hollywood star has admitted to feeling slightly out of place among them.

In fact, Justin admitted to developing a sense of inferiority among his Cambridge University-educated family members.

He shared: ''My cousins were super nerds.

''They would sit down to learn Russian or play chess and I would be like, 'Oh, I dunno'.

''It sounds a little victimy to say that I really had to struggle. It was a pain in the a**. There were definitely times where I didn't feel bright, a belief I sometimes still hold.

''But I wasn't Oliver Twist either. I just wasn't great at reading.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed she won't use social media for the sake of her ''sanity''.

The actress believes some people spend an unhealthy amount of their time looking at computer and phones screens.

She recently said: ''Any hardworking job that demands a lot of your time, whether you're running a corporation or you're an actor or a mom full-time, 24-7, it's all about trying to find the balance and the time to refuel and recharge.

''We have so many screens: TVs, computers, phones ... I worry we're filling the days up with too much and it's hard to focus on ourselves.''