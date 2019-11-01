Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has revealed she loved playing an angry character in 'The Morning Show'.
The 50-year-old actress stars alongside her showbiz pal Reese Witherspoon in the new Apple TV show, and Jennifer has admitted she relished the opportunity to express her ''rage'' as Alex Levy in the drama series.
Jennifer - who also executive produces the series alongside Reese - shared: ''My character has a lot of rage. I have meltdowns, which were really fun to do because as a rule I just don't do that in my personal life.''
Similarly, Jennifer revealed she enjoyed the challenge of executive producing 'The Morning Show'.
Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show', the Hollywood star explained: ''We were very hands-on. It was very different to the last time I was on television. This was like a film schedule. It was such hard work, but so much fun.''
By contrast, Reese admitted that anger is an emotion that comes more naturally to her than her long-time friend.
The 43-year-old Oscar-winning star - who has kids Ava, 20, Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, seven - quipped: ''I had meltdowns a lot [whilst making the series], but mine were very close to the surface. I have three kids!''
Meanwhile, Jennifer recently admitted that making her own TV show represented the realisation of a ''dream''.
The actress confessed to relishing the challenge of creating the drama series, which also stars the likes of Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
She enthused: ''It's just a dream. It was an absolute dream to be able to get in there in all aspects of the creative process.
''I mean, we've been doing it for so, so long, it sort of comes as second nature.''
'The Graham Norton Show' airs on BBC One on Friday (01.11.19) at 10.35pm.
