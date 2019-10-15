Jennifer Aniston has made her debut on Instagram with a photograph of the 'Friends' cast.
Jennifer Aniston has joined Instagram.
The 50-year-old actress made sure her debut on the photo-sharing site on Tuesday (15.10.19) was memorable by uploading a shot of the 'Friends' cast - including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - during a recent reunion to celebrate 25 years since the sitcom aired.
Alongside the blurry selfie, Jennifer wrote: ''And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM (sic).''
Her co-star David posted a different picture of the group on his own account and captioned it: ''Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago... THANK YOU to all the fans out there!! We couldn't have done it without you...
''Big love to the other five #friends #jenniferaniston #courteneycox #lisakudrow #mattleblanc #matthewperry #FRIENDS25 #STILLTHEREFORYOU'. (sic)''
Jennifer's ex-husband Justin Theroux - who she split from in 2017 - was one of the first people to comment on the photograph as he wrote: ''Woot-Woot.''
Although he immediately commented on her picture, Justin is yet to follow her.
Jennifer hinted earlier this week that she was thinking about joining Instagram.
She teased: ''[On social media] you can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there. [You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often. Maybe [I'll join]. You never know.''
However, once people got wind that she had joined the popular website, the application crashed temporarily due to the high number of follower requests.
In just four hours, the 'Horrible Bosses' star had gained 300,000 followers.
Meanwhile, Jennifer spoke about the cast reunion during a recent interview and said they laughed ''a lot'' during the ''civilised'' dinner at Courteney's house.
She said: ''Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together. We laughed so hard.''
