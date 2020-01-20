Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram because of ''peer pressure''.

Jennifer Aniston has confessed she joined Instagram because of ''peer pressure''.
The 'Morning Show' star sent shockwaves across social media when she joined the photo sharing platform and she has now revealed she did so because everyone else was.
Speaking to reporters backstage at the SAG Awards, she said: ''I'm not going to say it was peer pressure, but it was peer pressure. If you can't beat them, join them, right?''
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously confessed she had a ''stalker account'' before officially joining Instagram as she wanted to understand how it all worked.
She confessed: ''It was a stalker account. When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the social media pool.''
The 'Friends' actress broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers after sharing a selfie with her former castmates last October, taking just five hours and 16 minutes to amass the milestone, and she now has over 24 million watching her posts.
Alongside the blurry selfie, Jennifer wrote at the time, much to her fan's delight: ''And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM (sic).''
Jennifer has already mocked the glitches she caused on Instagram with a spoof video.
She captioned the clip: ''I swear I didn't mean to break it. Thanks for the kind, glitchy welcome.''
The 50-year-old star had hinted a few days prior that she was thinking about joining Instagram because she likes the ''control'' over her life it would offer her.
She said: ''What you resist, persists. It's something that is a part of our world now and it's not going away ... You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there. You can right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often.''
