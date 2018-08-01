Jennifer Aniston is ''not heartbroken'' following her split from her estranged husband Justin Theroux.

The 49-year-old actress announced her decision to file for divorce from the 'Leftovers' star - whom she married in 2015 - in February this year, and has now spoken out about the rumours that have circulated since the news broke, dubbing them as ''reckless''.

She said: ''The misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career.' Or that I'm sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken.

''And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what's going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally.''

The former 'Friends' star slammed the idea that all women should become mothers, and says she isn't ''damaged goods'' just because she never started a family with the 46-year-old actor.

Speaking to her friend Molly McNearney, who interviewed her for the September issue of InStyle magazine, she added: ''There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they're deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn't to procreate. Maybe I have other things I'm supposed to do?''

Her comments come after sources recently claimed the 'We're The Millers' actress was ''very happy being single''.

An insider revealed: ''She is very happy being single ... She is focused on her own happiness.''

Jennifer and Justin announced their split in a joint statement earlier this year after two-and-a-half-years of marriage.

It read: ''In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

''Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.''