Jennifer Aniston is ''cleaning out her closet'' whilst she is in self-isolation.

The 'Friends' star is thinning out the clothes she has at her home to pass the time as she stays in the house due to coronavirus.

During a phone call with Ellen Degeneres, and broadcasted as part of her Instagram show, she said: ''I'm actually still cleaning out my closet. That's still happening ... Well, I do suggest a good spring clean right now while we're at it. That can't hurt. Books are great, obviously.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer raided her own closet for her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards dress earlier this year.

The 'Morning Show' actress walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium in a white form-fitting Christian Dior gown and she revealed she'd opted for one of the ''oldies but goodies'' she'd collected over the years, rather than relying on a stylist to find her a new outfit.

She said at the time: ''This is a vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior, that is mine. I have a little collection of you know, the oldies but goodies.''

The 50-year-old actress - who won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her work on 'The Morning Show' at the ceremony - accessorised her outfit with vintage jewellery from Fred Leighton, which seemingly included the same ring she wore to the Golden Globe Awards earlier that month.

A spokesperson for the jewellers told E! News: ''Jennifer Aniston's jewellery includes Edwardian diamond pendant earrings in platinum, an Art Deco pear-shaped ring, in platinum by Cartier, a 1920's Marquise diamond ring, in platinum. All pieces are Fred Leighton.''