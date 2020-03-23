Jennifer Aniston is ''cleaning out her closet'' whilst she is in self-isolation.
Jennifer Aniston is ''cleaning out her closet'' whilst she is in self-isolation.
The 'Friends' star is thinning out the clothes she has at her home to pass the time as she stays in the house due to coronavirus.
During a phone call with Ellen Degeneres, and broadcasted as part of her Instagram show, she said: ''I'm actually still cleaning out my closet. That's still happening ... Well, I do suggest a good spring clean right now while we're at it. That can't hurt. Books are great, obviously.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer raided her own closet for her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards dress earlier this year.
The 'Morning Show' actress walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium in a white form-fitting Christian Dior gown and she revealed she'd opted for one of the ''oldies but goodies'' she'd collected over the years, rather than relying on a stylist to find her a new outfit.
She said at the time: ''This is a vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior, that is mine. I have a little collection of you know, the oldies but goodies.''
The 50-year-old actress - who won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her work on 'The Morning Show' at the ceremony - accessorised her outfit with vintage jewellery from Fred Leighton, which seemingly included the same ring she wore to the Golden Globe Awards earlier that month.
A spokesperson for the jewellers told E! News: ''Jennifer Aniston's jewellery includes Edwardian diamond pendant earrings in platinum, an Art Deco pear-shaped ring, in platinum by Cartier, a 1920's Marquise diamond ring, in platinum. All pieces are Fred Leighton.''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...