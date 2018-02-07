Jennifer Aniston has ''nowhere'' she'd rather be than her home.

The 48-year-old actress - who is married to Justin Theroux - used to love jetting off to work on new movies, but these days, she's never happier than when she's relaxing at her Los Angeles estate.

She said: ''There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months.

''Now I'm becoming more particular about the projects I take.

''I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there's nowhere else I want to be.''

When it came to furnishing the property, the 'Cake' actress put ''comfort'' first.

She told Architectural Digest magazine: ''Sexy is important, but comfort is essential.

''I'm all about the cosy.''

Jennifer has a passion for interior design and admits it would have been her career of choice if she hadn't made it as an actress.

She said: ''If I wasn't an actress, I'd want to be a designer. I love the process.

''There's something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.''

And when it came to decorating her own home - a 1965 property which she bought in 2011 - it was an adjustment for the 'Dumplin'' star to allow 'The Leftovers' actor his own input into the changes.

She said: ''Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process.

''For instance, I figured out that immediately saying 'No!' to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move.''

The grounds of the property have been transformed from a hillside vineyard to include terraces, pocket gardens and a pool area surrounded by a teak deck, and the former 'Friends' star couldn't be happier.

She said: ''Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista.

''We worked very hard to get that flow right.''