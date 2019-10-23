Jennifer Aniston messaged Justin Theroux to insist he followed her on Instagram.

The 50-year-old actress recently joined the photo-sharing platform and after Justin's initial effort to follow his ex-wife's account failed, she decided to contact him.

Justin, 48 - who was married to the 'Friends' star from 2015 until 2017 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She actually texted me. She said, 'You haven't followed me,' and I said, 'Of course I followed you!' and she's like, 'No you haven't!'

''I realised I was one of the people caught in the glitch. So, I had followed, commented...''

Asked about the technical glitch with the website, Justin added: ''People were having trouble being recognised as following.''

Recently, Jennifer - whose Instagram debut contributed to the glitch - confessed to having a ''stalker account'' before officially joining Instagram.

The Hollywood actress sparked significant interest when she joined the platform earlier this month - but it seems it wasn't her first experience of the ''social media pool''.

Jennifer explained: ''It was a stalker account.

''When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the social media pool.''

The 'Morning Show' actress broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers after sharing a selfie with her former 'Friends' castmates.

In fact, it took just five hours and 16 minutes to amass the milestone.

Alongside the blurry selfie, Jennifer wrote: ''And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM (sic).''

Jennifer also mocked the glitches she caused on Instagram with a spoof video.

She captioned the clip: ''I swear I didn't mean to break it. Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome. (sic)''