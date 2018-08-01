Jennifer Aniston claims she's been ''treated worse verbally'' by women in the industry than men, although she alleges actors have made ''sloppy moves'' on her before.
The 49-year-old actress has alleged that whilst she has had some ''sloppy moves'' made on her by actors throughout her career, she has faced just as much criticism and verbal abuse from other women.
She said: ''In my personal experience I've been treated worse verbally and energetically by some women in this industry. I've definitely had some sloppy moves made on me by other actors, and I handled it by walking away. I've never had anyone in a position of power make me feel uncomfortable and leverage that over me.''
However, the former 'Friends' star does believe the #MeToo and Time's Up movements - which aim to end sexual harassment in Hollywood - are ''long overdue'', and hopes that people will ''get better at listening'' to one another, including men.
She added: ''[#MeToo is] long overdue. But we also need to be better at listening to one another. That includes men. They need to be part of this conversation. When everyone is mad and aggressive, people become too afraid to speak and there is no conversation. Same goes for politics. We need to include each other, to hear each other out. We can't stoop to the anger. Michelle Obama said it best: 'When they go low, we go high.' We should all be living by that if we want real progress.''
The 'We're The Millers' actress also slammed the idea of pitting actresses against one another, and hit out at the portrayal of women in the industry as ''sad and alone''.
Speaking to her friend Molly McNearney, who interviewed her for the September issue of InStyle magazine, she said: ''Women are picked apart and pitted against one another based on looks and clothing and superficial stuff. When a couple breaks up in Hollywood, it's the woman who is scorned. The woman is left sad and alone. She's the failure. F that. When was the last time you read about a divorced, childless man referred to as a spinster?''
